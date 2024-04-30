PianoArts
25th Anniversary
2024 North American Competition & Festival
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 7:30 pm
Concerto Final Round
Three Competition Finalists
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Conductor/Pianist Yaniv Dinur
$20,000 first place prize,
plus more prizes and fellowship awards
Jury Chair Peter Takács, Sean Chen, and Aaron Wunsch
Pricing:
Tickets: Students $15 Adults $30
Seating is General Admission. Pricing includes $4.00 historic preservation fee and $6.50 ticket processing fee. Sales tax will be added in your shopping cart. Tickets for PianoArts 2024 North American Competition & Festival can be purchased below:
Piano Arts at the Bradley Symphony Center
Ailun Zheng performing with the MSO and Conductor Yaniv Dinur in the 2022 Competition. Photo: Pat Robinson
Festival events at Bradley Symphony Center
4:30 pm Concerto Conversations with Meaghan Heinrich
5:00 pm Meet the Finalists
5:30 pm Piano Promenades by the Semifinalists
7:30 pm Concerto Final Round
Awards Ceremony and Champagne Toast
Performance details and information can be found here. A mso.org account is required to reserve tickets. If you are having issues reserving tickets, please contact the MSO Box Office by phone at 414.226.7605 or by email at tickets@mso.org. MSO Box Office hours are Mon-Fri, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Sat, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm, and 90 minutes before all performances.
Please contact PianoArts with any performance questions by email at info@pianoarts.org.